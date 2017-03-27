Johnson holds off Tanihara, Rahm for Match Play crown

The final day lasted longer than Dustin Johnson wanted. The outcome was what everyone expected.

Johnson, a golfing machine with no discernible weakness and hardly any pulse, won the World Golf Championships Match Play on Sunday for his third straight victory, this one making him the first person to sweep the four World Golf Championships.

He had to work the hardest for this title.

Johnson was taken to the 18th hole in the semifinal before making an 8-foot putt to beat Hideto Tanihara, and then Jon Rahm rallied from 5 down with 10 holes to play until his fearless charge fell short on the final hole.

Johnson tapped in a 30-inch putt for a 1-up victory, completing a dominant week in which he never trailed in the 112 holes he played over seven matches.

“What am I going to say that you guys don’t know?” Rahm said. “If his putter had been hot, I wouldn’t have had a chance, no question. . . . It’s amazing how he’s able to keep cool the entire round. It amazes me. And he’s just a perfect, complete player.”

Tanihara lost both his semifinal match and the 18-hole consolation match for third place to finish fourth, failing in his bid to become the first Japanese to advance to the final.

Tanihara rallied from 3 down to square the match after 14 holes and did not make it easy for Johnson, the world’s top-ranked player, in the semifinal, but missed a birdie putt on No. 18 and allowed the eventual champion to close a 1-up victory with a birdie-par finish.

Tanihara still achieved his goal of qualifying for the Apr. 6-9 Masters in Augusta, Georgia, by jumping into the top 50 in the world rankings.

“It was a lot of fun. I personally think the results I posted here are superb,” said Tanihara, who is currently ranked 60th.

“I have to get my rest and prepare for the big tournament. I’m anxious to see how I’ll fare (against top-level golfers),” he said in reference to his second Masters appearance and first since 2007.

In the third-place match at Austin Country Club, Tanihara wasted a 1-up lead through 12 with back-to-back bogeys in Nos. 13 and 14, and was defeated by American Bill Haas, 2-and-1 with one hole to spare.

The highlight of the day for the 38-year-old Hiroshima native came when he made a hole-in-one in the par-3 seventh as the gallery went wild.

“That was funny. I thought to myself, ‘Why now?’ It felt great to be cheered on by the crowd,” he said.

For Johnson, the win was the 15th of his career. Six have come since his first major at the U.S. Open last summer at Oakmont. Three were World Golf Championships at the Bridgestone Invitational, the Mexico Championship and the Match Play. He won the HSBC Champions in Shanghai in 2013.

Asked to size up his feat, Johnson said, “Pretty good.”

There’s really not much else to say. He led 94 percent of the holes he played at Austin Country Club, a tournament record. He won 46 of those 112 holes.