Raiders still on track for move to Las Vegas

Barring an unforeseen obstacle, the Oakland Raiders seem certain to get approval Monday to relocate to Las Vegas.

Several team owners have said this week they don’t envision a scenario where Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn’t get the 24 votes to move the team.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos, whose team went from San Diego to Los Angeles in January, said late Sunday he “expects” the vote to go the Raiders’ way, and that he “would vote for it.”

One owner, speaking anonymously because he is not authorized to speak for the NFL, told AP: “Not only have no hurdles been made clear to us, but there isn’t any opposition to it.”

Added another, also speaking anonymously for the same reasons: “It’s going to happen and the sooner we do it, the better it is for the league and for the Raiders.”

Yes, the NFL is about to have a third franchise move in just over a year. The Rams played last season in Los Angeles after switching from St. Louis. Earlier this year, the Chargers moved from San Diego to L.A., although they will play in a soccer stadium until the $2.6 billion facility they will share with the Rams is ready in 2019.

Now, the Raiders are set to become the second pro franchise in Las Vegas, following the NHL’s Golden Knights, who begin play in the fall in an already-built arena. The Raiders could spend the next two or even three seasons in the Bay Area before their stadium — where the estimated cost has recently dropped from $1.9 billion to $1.7 billion — is ready.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and a group trying to keep the team in Oakland, made a last-ditch presentation to the NFL last week. But that letter was “filled with uncertainty,” according to commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Raiders’ move became more certain earlier this month when Bank of America stepped up with a $650 million loan to Davis.