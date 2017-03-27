Superb Harden leads Rockets past Thunder

James Harden was Houston’s fourth-leading scorer on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, it was clear to everyone that he was the key to Houston’s victory.

Lou Williams scored 31 points off the bench, Harden finished with 22 points and 12 assists, and the Rockets never trailed while cruising to a 137-125 victory.

“He could’ve easily gotten 40 points and he could’ve just kept on going,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “But he knew these guys were going and threw the ball their way. He just plays the game the way it should be played.”

Russell Westbrook had 39 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds for his second straight triple-double and 36th this season, but Harden led the Rockets to a 25-point bulge through three quarters in the matchup between top MVP candidates.

“They hit a lot of shots, man,” Westbrook said. “They got hot and especially with a team like that, they get hot and it can be trouble.”

Trevor Ariza and Eric Gordon added 24 points apiece for the Rockets, whose lead was trimmed to eight on a 3-pointer by Westbrook with about 90 seconds left. The Rockets scored four quick points after that to secure the victory.

Harden certainly loves to score, but had plenty of fun watching so many other guys get in on the action.

“Especially when you’ve got several guys knocking down shots and making plays,” he said. “Trevor did a really good job on both ends and obviously Lou and Eric. Pat (Beverley) didn’t score the ball but he did so many other things that won’t show up on the stat sheet but got us a victory.”

Harden left late in the game after crashing into the court and appearing to injure his left wrist. It was wrapped after the game, but he said he was OK and didn’t expect to miss any time.

Houston jumped out to a 9-0 lead and was up by at least 20 for most of the game. It was a stark change from the first three games between these teams this season, which were decided by a combined seven points.

Williams made 11 of 15 shots and tied a career-high by making 7 of 8 3-pointers. He didn’t miss a shot until his layup was blocked by Jerami Grant early in the fourth quarter.

Houston won its fourth straight overall and has won nine of its past 12 games against the Thunder.

The Rockets shot 71 percent in the first half, and Harden made a layup before grabbing a rebound and hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to extend Houston’s lead to 113-88 entering the fourth quarter.

Celtics 112, Heat 108

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas scored 30 points, including 20 in the second half.

The win moved Boston (48-26) within percentage points of Cleveland (47-25) for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics also equaled their win total from last season.

Warriors 106, Grizzlies 94

In Oakland, Klay Thompson scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half and Golden State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Memphis for its seventh straight win.

Stephen Curry added 21 points and 11 assists, and Andre Iguodala scored 20 as the Warriors (59-14) extended their lead to 2½ games over the Spurs for the top spot in the West.

Trail Blazers 97, Lakers 81

In Los Angeles, Damian Lillard scored 22 points and Portland defeated the Lakers to pull even with Denver in the race for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Both the Trail Blazers and Nuggets are 35-38 with nine games left in the regular season. They play each other Tuesday in Portland.

Pelicans 115, Nuggets 90

In Denver, Anthony Davis had 31 points and 15 rebounds, helping to compensate for the absence of injured DeMarcus Cousins, and New Orleans boosted its flickering playoff hopes.

New Orleans is in 11th place in the West with nine games remaining and faces long odds in trying to overtake Dallas, Portland and Denver for the No. 8 seed.

Bulls 109, Bucks 94

In Milwaukee, Nikola Mirotic tied a season high with 28 points, Jimmy Butler had 20 points and a career-high 14 assists, and the Bulls pulled away for the win.

Kings 98, Clippers 97

In Los Angeles, Willie Cauley-Stein made a follow shot with two seconds left, lifting Sacramento to the road win.

Hornets 120, Suns 106

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker had 31 points and nine assists.

Nets 107, Hawks 91

In Atlanta, Brook Lopez scored 23 points and Brooklyn handed the Hawks their seventh straight loss.

Pacers 107, 76ers 94

In Indianapolis, Myles Turner had 17 points and 16 rebounds, and Paul George scored 21.