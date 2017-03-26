Speed demon Wall leads Wizards past Cavaliers

LeBron James yanked off the tinted goggles protecting his injured eye and flung them away.

His vision was clear.

However, there was one blur that wouldn’t go away: John Wall.

Washington’s faster-than-fast star scored 37 points, Bradley Beal added 27 and the Wizards again showed they’ll be a handful in the playoffs by beating James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-115 on Saturday night.

Wall scored 18 in the first quarter, when the Wizards shot 82 percent, and Washington held on down the stretch to avenge an overtime loss to the NBA champions last month. There’s a chance the teams could meet up in the postseason, and if that happens, the Wizards believe they can hold their own.

“You don’t want to go into the playoffs knowing you have to face those guys and you never won against them in the regular season,” Wall said. “To come here and win in a tough place, it’s definitely a boost.”

James briefly wore goggles to protect a scratched cornea sustained Friday night at Charlotte, and scored 24 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists. Kyrie Irving added 23 points and Kevin Love 17 for Cleveland, playing at home for the only time in a seven-game stretch.

The Cavs, though, struggled again on defense and coach Tyronn Lue isn’t certain there’s time to fix everything.

“I’m not confident,” he said, “but we’ve got to.”

Washington’s victory cut Cleveland’s lead in the Eastern Conference to a half-game over idle Boston.

But even more importantly, the Wizards, who are 29-10 since Jan. 6 and within 2½ games of first, showed they could put a complete game together against the Cavs. They lost to Cleveland 140-135 on Feb. 6, when James banked in an impossible 3-pointer to force OT.

“When he (Wall) is making shots like that, they’re a very tough team to beat,” James said.

Clippers 108, Jazz 95

In Los Angeles, Jamal Crawford scored 28 points off the bench, and the Clippers beat Utah to clinch a playoff berth for the sixth straight year.

The Clippers trail the Jazz by a half-game in their race for the No. 4 playoff seed in the West.

Spurs 106, Knicks 98

In San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Spurs beat New York.

San Antonio has won four straight heading into home games against Cleveland on Monday and Golden State on Wednesday. The Spurs (56-16) are two games behind the Warriors (58-14) for the league’s best record.

Raptors 94, Mavericks 86

In Dallas, DeMar DeRozan and Serge Ibaka scored 18 points apiece and Toronto beat the Mavericks for its fifth straight victory.

The Raptors, who came back from 15-point deficits to win each of their last two games, made it a little easier on themselves Saturday. Toronto scored the game’s first seven points and never trailed in dealing the Mavericks’ playoff hopes a damaging blow.

Trail Blazers 112, T-Wolves 100

In Portland, CJ McCollum scored 32 points and the Trail Blazers continued their push for the playoffs with a victory over Minnesota.

Damian Lillard added 21 points for the Blazers, who have won 10 of their last 13 games. Portland has seven of its last 10 games at home.