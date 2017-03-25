Kobayashi, Endo named injury replacements for match against Thailand

Injured Yasuyuki Konno, Yuya Osako and Yojiro Takahagi have been replaced by Yu Kobayashi and Wataru Endo for Japan’s World Cup qualifier against Thailand, the Japan Football Association announced Saturday.

Konno suffered a broken left toe during Thursday’s 2-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in Al Ain, while Osako bruised the area around his left knee. Takahagi had earned his first call-up under Vahid Halilhodzic and traveled with the team to UAE, but was diagnosed with a broken right toe on Saturday.

Konno and Takahagi will head back to their respective J. League clubs, Gamba Osaka and FC Tokyo. There was no immediate timetable on when Osako would rejoin German club Cologne.

Kobayashi and Endo joined the team from Saturday’s training session.

Japan hosts Thailand, the last-place side in Group B, on Tuesday.