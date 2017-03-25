FIFA VP wants World Cup slots provided for cohosts

With the United States, Canada and Mexico widely expected to bid jointly for the 2026 World Cup, the region’s FIFA vice president believes all three should automatically enter the tournament if chosen as cohosts.

Victor Montagliani told AP in an interview at FIFA that it should be a decision for continental soccer bodies, like the CONCACAF he leads, how to allocate their quota of World Cup entries.

“I don’t think we should be dictating how a confederation allocates their slots from a hosting standpoint. That’s up to them,” Montagliani said.

It is unclear whether FIFA would guarantee direct entry to multiple hosts, though FIFA president Gianni Infantino has encouraged multi-nation bids for an expanded 48-team World Cup from 2026.

European soccer body UEFA has limited direct qualification to two cohosts for a 24-team European Championship. That decision came in December when a four-nation Scandinavian hosting plan was mooted.

Still, FIFA now has more World Cup places to offer. Each continent’s quota from the 16 extra slots could be agreed to next Thursday when Infantino meets Montagliani and the five other confederation presidents in Zurich.

UEFA wants three more places for a 16-team qualifying quota, and CONCACAF could move from three guaranteed slots to six, plus a chance to send a seventh team via an inter-continental playoff.

If the U.S., Mexico and Canada were given automatic places in the 2026 lineup — one taking the quota place FIFA keeps for a single host — then CONCACAF teams could still be playing for four guaranteed slots, plus the playoff option.