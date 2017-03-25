Islanders edges Penguins in shootout

John Tavares and Anthony Beauvillier scored in the shootout to lead the New York Islanders over the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Friday.

Beauvillier opened the shootout with a goal, and Tavares snapped a wrist shot past Marc-Andre Fleury in the next round. Sidney Crosby scored in the shootout for Pittsburgh, but Jaroslav Halak, making his first start since Dec. 29, stopped Phil Kessel and Nick Bonino.

Anders Lee scored his 28th goal of the season, while Brock Nelson got his 17th and Casey Cizikas his eighth for the Islanders, who moved into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Stars 6, Sharks 1

In Dallas, Adam Cracknell got his first hat trick in seven NHL seasons and the Stars handed San Jose its fifth straight loss.

Cracknell opened the scoring in the first period, capped a three-goal flurry in the second and beat goalie Aaron Dell on a short-handed breakaway in the third for his career-high 10th goal of the season.

Ducks 3, Jets 1

In Anaheim, Andrew Cogliano scored late in the second period, Jonathan Bernier made 17 saves and the Ducks beat Winnipeg.

Lightning 2, Red Wings 1 (OT)

In Detroit, Nikita Kucherov scored 3:28 into overtime to lift Tampa Bay past the Red Wings.