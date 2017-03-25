/

Tanihara defeats Ikeda at WGC event

KYODO

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Tournament debutant Hideto Tanihara defeated Yuta Ikeda 3 and 1 to top his group and reach the last 16 of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play on Friday.

Tanihara, who claimed a shock defeat of world No. 6 Jordan Spieth on Wednesday, raced to the lead at Austin Country Club with four consecutive birdies on the front nine.

The 38-year-old Tanihara finished with two wins and a tie after halving with another American, Ryan Moore, in the group on Thursday. Tanihara will face Paul Casey of England in the round of 16.

Hideto Tanihara | KYODO

