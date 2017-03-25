Lakers honor Shaq with huge statue outside arena

The Lakers honored Shaquille O’Neal with a bronze statue of the Hall of Fame center who helped them to three consecutive NBA titles in better days outside Staples Center on Friday.

With his youngest son pulling a gold braided cord to drop a shiny gold curtain, O’Neal laid eyes upon something bigger than the big man himself. The statue of him completing a monster dunk with his legs in the air is 274 cm and weighs 545 kg. It is suspended 305 cm in the air, attached to the arena’s side. O’Neal is 216 cm and was 147 kg in his playing days.

“This was very unexpected,” said O’Neal, dressed in a cornflower blue and yellow plaid suit.

Purple and gold confetti and streamers rained down on O’Neal, his family and some of the biggest names in NBA history, including Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant, all of whom spoke at the hour-long ceremony.

Fittingly, O’Neal’s statue is one of eight outside the arena.

“This is a unique man. I loved him like a son,” said West, who arrived late after being caught in traffic.

O’Neal thanked his teammates, including a bearded Bryant, who as a teenager famously feuded with O’Neal during their run to three titles from 2000-02.

“Brother, thank you,” O’Neal said, turning toward Bryant. “We had our battles, we had our times but we always had respect for each other.”

Earlier, Bryant spoke as fans held back by barricades chanted his name.

“Most dominant player I’ve ever seen,” he said, mimicking O’Neal’s deep voice. “I learned so much from you as a player.”

Glancing at O’Neal’s six children seated in the front row, Bryant said, “Kids, you should know your dad was a bad man.”