Booker explodes for 70 in loss

Devin Booker is only 20 and already has a place alongside Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant and just a few others in NBA history.

Booker scored 70 points, becoming the sixth different player to reach that total, but the Boston Celtics outlasted the Phoenix Suns 130-120 on Friday night.

David Thompson, David Robinson and Elgin Baylor are the NBA’s only other 70-point scorers. Baylor also held the previous record against the Celtics with 64 points in Minneapolis for the Lakers on Nov. 8, 1959.

“This doesn’t happen very often especially against a really good defensive team like the Boston Celtics,” Booker said. “It’s a zone. It’s kind of hard to explain. I’ve been in those zones before, but never to this extent.”

Isaiah Thomas scored 34 points for Boston, which won its third straight and avenged its buzzer-beater loss in Phoenix earlier this month.

The rematch was dominated early by the Celtics, as they hit eight 3-pointers during a 37-point second quarter to grow their lead as high as 26 points.

Booker then scored 51 after halftime , including 28 in the final period as his teammates fed him almost every time down the floor.

Coach Earl Watson even used a pair of timeouts in the closing minutes to get him extra touches. As Booker’s point total climbed, he even began to get cheers from some Boston fans. The entire display — in particular Phoenix’s attempts to prolong the game — tweaked some Celtics players.

“It was weird what they were doing,” Thomas said. “I’ve never seen anything like that. It is what it is. . . . But I mean it was obvious what they were trying to do. They were trying to get him the most points possible. Hats off to him. He played a hell of a game.”

Whatever the perception of others, Watson made no apologies.

“I’m not coming into any arena just happy to be there, trying to be liked. I don’t care about being liked. I really don’t care to be honest with you,” he said.

“We’re trying to build something with this young group. If people don’t like us while we build it, so what? Do something about it.”

Chamberlain had six 70-point games and his 62 points on Jan. 14, 1962, had been the most in Boston.

Phoenix has already been eliminated from playoff contention, and had only eight available players because of injuries. Younger than some lineups in the NCAA Tournament, the Suns have lost seven straight and nine of their last 10, and they were out of this one early before Booker’s explosive performance made it interesting.

His previous career best was 39, which he reached three times before Friday. He had 19 points at halftime, then scored 23 in the third quarter to get the Suns back within range.

Cavaliers 112, Hornets 105

In Charlotte, LeBron James had 32 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and Cleveland bounced back from its worst defensive outing of the season.

Kyrie Irving added 26 points and Kevin Love had 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Cavaliers snapped the Hornets’ three-game winning streak and clinched the Central Division.

Warriors 114, Kings 100

In Oakland, Stephen Curry had 27 points, seven rebounds and a season-high 12 assists, and Golden State beat Sacramento.

Draymond Green added a season-best 23 points with eight assists, while Ian Clark scored 10 points to help the Warriors improve to an NBA-best 58-14. Golden State has won six straight since its season-high three-game losing streak.

Curry and Klay Thompson were a combined 12 of 32 from the floor. Curry missed six of his first eight shots beyond the arc before making three in the final period.

Lakers 130, T-Wolves 119 (OT)

In Los Angeles, Jordan Clarkson had career highs of 35 points and eight 3s, and the Lakers rallied to beat Minnesota to snap a six-game skid.

Andrew Wiggins scored 36 points before fouling out with 1:17 remaining in overtime.

Rockets 117, Pelicans 107

In Houston, James Harden scored 38 points, including eight down the stretch, and tied a career high with 17 assists to help the Rockets pull away from New Orleans.

Bucks 100, Hawks 97

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up his second straight double-double with 34 points and 13 rebounds, and the Bucks held on to beat Atlanta.

Milwaukee, which has won 11 of 13 games, moved into a tie with the Hawks for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Wizards 129, Nets 108

In Washington, John Wall scored 22 points despite dealing with migraine headache symptoms earlier in the day, Bradley Beal added 19 points and the Wizards cruised past Brooklyn to clinch a playoff spot.

Nuggets 125, Pacers 117

In Indianapolis, Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 17 rebounds and a big 3-pointer to turn back a late Indiana rally, and Denver beat the Pacers.

Wilson Chandler scored 12 of his 24 points in the opening quarter, and Danilo Gallinari added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets.

Magic 115, Pistons 87

In Orlando, Elfrid Payton had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his fourth triple-double of the season, Terrence Ross scored 18 points and the Magic routed slumping Detroit.

All five Orlando starters were in double figures to back Payton’s seventh career triple-double. Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon each scored 16 points and Evan Fournier had 15 in one of the Magic’s most complete performances of the season.

76ers 117, Bulls 107

In Chicago, rookies Dario Saric and Shawn Long had career highs in scoring, leading Philadelphia over the Bulls.

Saric scored 32 points, extending his double-digit points streak to 22 games, the longest by a rookie this season. He added 10 rebounds. Shawn Long, playing in his ninth career game, had 18 points and seven rebounds.