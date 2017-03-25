Fox outshines UCLA’s Ball, leads Kentucky to Elite Eight

De’Aaron Fox credits some sticky Kentucky defense for the Wildcats’ latest berth in a regional final.

Coach John Calipari begs to differ.

He points at Fox, the freshman guard who outplayed UCLA phenom Lonzo Ball with one of the best scoring nights in Kentucky’s vaunted NCAA Tournament history.

Fox scored a career-high 39 points as Kentucky beat UCLA 86-75 Friday night in a showdown between two of college basketball’s goliaths for a spot in the South Regional final.

“All I did at halftime was say: ‘Guys. Are you watching this game?’ and they said yeah,’ ” Calipari said. “I said; ‘OK good. You know we are playing through De’Aaron Fox. The rest of you take a back seat and play off of him.’ “

Fox not only turned in the best NCAA scoring performance since Tayshaun Prince had 41 against Tulsa in 2002, it was the best by a freshman in tournament history.

“I scored like the first eight points of the game, and after that I was like you know it’s going to be a good night for me,” Fox said.

The only No. 2 seed to advance to the Elite Eight, the Wildcats (32-5) won their 14th straight game. Now the NCAA’s winningest program will play another of basketball’s titans Sunday in top-seeded North Carolina, a 92-80 winner over Butler earlier Friday, with a trip to yet another Final Four on the line.

The third-seeded Bruins (31-5) still have the most national titles. Yet they leave their third Sweet 16 under coach Steve Alford short of the Elite Eight.

“We just got beat by a very good team that played very, very well tonight,” Alford said.

Fans lustily booed Calipari in his first game in Memphis since leaving in April 2009 for the Wildcats. Calipari’s latest crop of talented freshmen put Kentucky into a regional final for the sixth time in seven years.

Malik Monk scored 21 points for Kentucky, and Dominique Hawkins added 11.

This was the fourth time these powerhouses have met in the past three seasons, and UCLA upset then-No. 1 Kentucky in Rupp Arena with a 97-92 win on Dec. 3.

Fox didn’t play his best in that game, taking 20 shots to get 20 points. That wasn’t a problem with Kentucky fans making the FedExForum as comfortable as Lexington. Fox scored the first eight points for Kentucky and was all over the court forcing turnovers or diving to the floor to force a jump ball.

He outplayed Ball, who finished with 10 points on 4 of 10 shooting before announcing he had played his final game for UCLA. Ball handed out eight assists but also had four turnovers.

Freshman TJ Leaf and Isaac Hamilton each had 17 points for UCLA.

Kentucky shut down the nation’s top scoring team, holding the Burins well below their average of 90.2 points a game and just a point off its season-low.

“We really picked it up defensively,” Fox said. “That’s why we won. Not because of our scoring. That team averages like 90 points a game, and we held them to … 15 less than their average.”

Maybe it was nerves or so many freshmen, but Kentucky led 36-33 at halftime after a first half that wasn’t close to the fast-paced pace expected.

By the second half, the Wildcats at least were running up and down the court.

North Carolina 92, Butler 80

In Memphis, Joel Berry II scored 26 points and Justin Jackson added 24 as top-seeded North Carolina moved to the Elite Eight with a victory over fourth-seeded Butler.

Luke Maye recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, helping fuel a quick start for UNC (30-7). The Tar Heels never let their lead get under double digits in the second half.

Andrew Chrabascz led the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (25-9) with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Kelan Martin finished with 16 points for Butler, which struggled shooting early and did not recover.

Carolina reached the Elite Eight for the 27th time. The Tar Heels connected on 54.4 percent of their shots, while Butler was at 43.5 percent.

EAST REGION

Florida 84, Wisconsin 83 (OT)

In New York, Chris Chiozza went end to end and made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give fourth-seeded Florida a victory against No. 8 Wisconsin in the first overtime game of this tournament.

Nigel Hayes had given the Badgers (27-10) a 2-point lead with 4 seconds left on two free throws. With no timeouts left, the Gators inbounded to Chiozza and the point guard stopped right the arc and dropped in the winner for Florida (27-8).

Wisconsin’s Zak Showalter forced overtime with a leaning 3-pointer off one leg with 2.1 seconds left in regulation as the Badgers wiped out a 12-point deficit in the last 4:15.

The Gators (27-8) will play South Carolina on Sunday in an all-Southeastern Conference regional final at Madison Square Garden. Florida is in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2014, and for the first time with second-year coach Mike White — the man who replaced Billy Donovan in Gainesville.

South Carolina 70, Baylor 50

In New York, Sindarius Thornwell scored 24 points and seventh-seeded South Carolina cruised past third-seeded Baylor, the Bears’ worst NCAA Tournament loss.

The Gamecocks (25-10) were in control from the middle of the first half on, mixing defenses and hustling all over the Madison Square Garden court to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time.

DJ Dozier and Chris Silva had 12 points each and Duane Notice added 11 for the Gamecocks.

Johnathan Motley had 18 points, 12 in the second half, for Baylor (27-8), which just couldn’t get any offense going. The Bears missed 11 of their first 13 shots from the field and it didn’t get a whole lot better the entire game. They finished 17-for-56 from the field (30.4 percent), including 3-for-13 from 3-point range.