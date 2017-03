Midfielder Hajime Hosogai has completed a permanent transfer to Kashiwa Reysol from VfB Stuttgart, the J. League first-division side announced Friday.

The 30-year-old, who signed a two-year contract with the German second-division club in July 2016 after three years with Hertha BSC, will be making his comeback to the J-League after spending seven seasons abroad.

“I’m really excited to play in Japan after so long,” Hosogai said through the club.