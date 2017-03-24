Japan women’s curling team secures spot in 2018 Winter Games

The Japan women’s curling team qualified for next year’s Pyeongchang Olympics on Thursday, its sixth straight appearance at the Winter Games.

Results through Thursday at the women’s world curling championship in Beijing secured Japan a place in the top seven of the Olympic qualifying, not counting South Korea, which automatically takes part as host country of the 2018 Games.

Japan is not competing at the ongoing worlds, but its second-place finish at last year’s championship earned the team enough qualification points to warrant one of the top seven places.

The 2016 and 2017 worlds count toward the Olympic qualifying.

LS Kitami and Chubu Electric Power will face off in September with the winner representing Japan in Pyeongchang.