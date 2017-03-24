Men’s national team coach Ueda to resign: source

Minoru Ueda is set to step down as the coach for the Japan’s men’s national team, a source told Kyodo News on Friday.

The 59-year-old, who assumed the role in December 2012, guided his team that included current world No. 4 Kei Nishikori to the World Group of the Davis Cup in 2013 before securing its first quarterfinal berth in 2014.

Ueda, who took charge of the women’s national team from 2005 to 2009 and coached also at the Fed Cup, doubled as the head of development for the Japan Tennis Association and handed in his resignation in February citing business.

The JTA is intent on selecting the new coach as early as April.