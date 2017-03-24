Oilers erupt for five goals in third period

Laurent Brossoit didn’t get a lot of action when he came into the game, but the backup goalie’s presence sparked a rare third-period comeback for the Edmonton Oilers.

Drake Caggiula and Jordan Eberle scored 1:10 apart to break a tie late in the third period, and the Oilers rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-4 on Thursday night.

Eberle scored twice in Edmonton’s five-goal third period and also added an assist. Zack Kassian and Leon Draisaitl also scored in the rally that moved the Oilers into a tie with Anaheim for second in the Pacific Division with 89 points.

“The first two periods we weren’t at our best,” said Caggiula, who had his first goal since Jan. 26. “We had pretty tough talk among ourselves. We had the resiliency to come back and have our best performance at the end.”

Brossoit came on in relief of Cam Talbot for the second straight night to start the third period and stopped all six shots he faced for his second career victory. It was enough to let his teammates come through with a five-goal outburst in the third and improve to 6-17-3 when trailing entering the final 20 minutes.

Andrej Sekera had a goal and two assists, Milan Lucic also scored for the Oilers, who lost to the Ducks on Wednesday but salvaged the two-game road trip.

Edmonton tied it early in the third and then scored three times in the final 2:11. Caggiula beat Jeremy Smith on a pretty pass from Draisaitl to give the Oilers a 5-4 lead, Eberle added to it and Draisaitl scored into an empty net in the final minute to seal it.

Mikko Rantanen had two goals, J.T. Compher and Rene Bourque had a goal each and Nathan MacKinnon finished with two assists for Colorado.

Kings 5, Jets 2

In Los Angeles, Drew Doughty, Marian Gaborik and Anze Kopitar each scored a power-play goal for the Kings.

Capitals 2, Blue Jackets 1 (SO)

In Washington, T.J. Oshie scored the shootout winner as the Capitals overcame a stellar performance from Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Senators 2, Penguins 1 (SO)

In Ottawa, Kyle Turris and Bobby Ryan scored in the shootout to lift the Senators.

Lightning 6, Bruins 3

In Boston, Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov had his third career hat trick.

Panthers 3, Coyotes 1

In Sunrise, Florida, Jonathan Marchessault netted two goals and James Reimer made 22 saves for the Panthers.

Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 1

In Montreal, Lee Stempniak scored twice and Carolina defeated the hosts to extend their point streak to nine games.

Maple Leafs 4, Devils 2

In Toronto, Auston Matthews had two assists and William Nylander had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs.

Blues 4, Canucks 1

In St. Louis, Magnus Paajarvi scored twice as the hosts downed Vancouver.

Predators 3, Flames 1

In Nashville, Pekka Rinne made 24 saves to lead the Predators over Calgary.

Flyers 3, Wild 1

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Matt Read notched the tiebreaking goal in the second period and Steve Mason stopped 24 shots for Philadelphia.

Blackhawks 3, Stars 2 (SO)

In Chicago, Patrick Kane scored his team-leading 33rd goal in regulation and connected again in the shootout as the Blackhawks beat Dallas.