Spieth grinds out victory over Ikeda

With a big lead on the back nine, Jordan Spieth put the ball in water again.

Gulp.

This time, there was no collapse, just a grind-it-out “must win” to beat Yuta Ikeda in Thursday’s second round at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in gusty wind that lived up to the legendary tough conditions of Texas golf.

Spieth beat Ikeda 4-and-2 at the Austin Country Club a day after losing his first-round match by the same score to Hideto Tanihara.

Thursday’s victory, coupled with the draw between Tanihara and Ryan Moore, leaves Spieth needing to beat Moore on Friday and for Tanihara to draw or lose to Ikeda if Spieth is to move on to Saturday’s knockout rounds.

“I’ve got to play better than I did the last two days and I know that,” Spieth said. “I’ve just got to have complete trust because why not at this point. It’s a win or go home situation.”