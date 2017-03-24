DeRozan’s 40 points power Raptors past Heat

Down by 15 early, the Toronto Raptors had no reason to panic.

Trouble brings out their best.

DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points — doing that back-to-back for the first time in his career — and the Raptors clamped down defensively in the final three quarters to beat the Miami Heat 101-84 on Thursday night.

Toronto has now won 19 games this season after trailing by at least 10 points, more than any team in the NBA.

“It talks about toughness, heart,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “Our give-a-crap level is pretty high, and it’s one of those things where when you count us out, we find a way. My thing is just find five men who are going to play hard.”

Playing with 13 stitches in his right hand and some padding and bandages to protect the injury, Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Miami. Whiteside seemed a bit limited — his first two shots were rather gentle dunks, not his usual make-the-backboard-shake variety.

His injury situation even got worse: Whiteside sprained his left ankle late in the game.

“Very inspiring, just to see him out there battling,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Even with one good hand at the start and one good ankle at the finish, Whiteside was one of Miami’s lone offensive bright spots. Rodney McGruder and Goran Dragic each scored 13 for Miami, which shot 39 percent and tied its second-lowest scoring total of the season.

DeRozan needed 38 shots to score 42 points against Chicago on Tuesday. He was much more effective in this one, shooting 14-for-25 from the field and 12- for-13 from the line.

“I was just trying to be aggressive and try to pick it up on the defensive end as well, not just trying to go up there scoring,” DeRozan said. “We slowly started getting into it and started playing like we wanted to play.”

Spurs 97, Grizzlies 90

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 and the Spurs beat Memphis in a possible first-round playoff preview.

San Antonio opened a four-game homestand by moving two games behind idle Golden State for the league’s best record. The Spurs (55-16) close the homestand against the Warriors (57-14) next Wednesday.

Mavericks 97, Clippers 95

In Dallas, Harrison Barnes made the go-ahead basket, then stole the ball from Blake Griffin with 3.9 seconds left as the Mavericks beat Los Angeles.

Nets 126, Suns 98

In New York, Brook Lopez scored 19 points, K.J. McDaniels had a season-high 16 and Brooklyn beat Phoenix to give the Nets consecutive victories for the first time this season.

Trail Blazers 110, Knicks 95

In Portland, Damian Lillard scored 30 points and the Blazers never trailed in a victory over New York.