Ladd lifts Islanders over Rangers

After getting off to a slow start, the New York Islanders rallied with a strong third period to get a big win in their playoff push.

Andrew Ladd scored the tiebreaking goal with about 7½ minutes remaining to lift the Islanders to a 3-2 victory over the crosstown-rival Rangers on Wednesday night.

Anders Lee had a goal and an assist, and Nikolay Kulemin also scored for the Islanders, who pulled two points behind Boston for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot. Anthony Beauvillier had two assists and Thomas Greiss stopped 34 shots.

“We might not have had our best night, we just stuck with it, then found a way,” said Islanders captain John Tavares, who had an assist on Ladd’s winner.

“I think that’s what matters most. I think going forward, we just know we have to be a lot better in some areas. We just keep believing. There’s still 10 games to go, and you play 82 for a reason.”

On the tiebreaking goal, the Islanders were on the power play when Tavares fired a shot from the left side that deflected to Lee at the left side of the net. Lee then sent a backhand pass in front to Ladd, who fired it past Raanta for his 20th with 7:22 to go.

Ladd, signed in the offseason, has rebounded nicely after a slow start that saw him total four goals and three assists in his first 32 games. He has 16 goals and five assists in 36 games since.

“It’s always nice to get to that mark,” Ladd said of getting No. 20, “Especially after the start that I had. But at this point, the good feeling is coming away with two points, and on to the next one.”

For the Islanders, the next one is a visit to defending champion Pittsburgh on Friday night before hosting the Bruins the following night.

Mats Zuccarello and Rick Nash scored, and Antti Raanta finished with 25 saves for the Rangers, who remained six points behind Columbus for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

“We played a strong game,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “We had some real good looks. Defensively, we didn’t give up much. We got a little unlucky, I thought, in the third period there as far as bounces on our (penalty kill).”

The Islanders, who beat the Rangers for the third time in four games this season and seven of eight over the last two, won for just the second time in six games (1-3-1). The Islanders also improved to 17-9-4 since interim coach Doug Weight replaced the fired Jack Capuano.

The loss extended the Rangers’ home losing streak to seven games (0-5-2) since beating Washington on Feb. 19.

Maple Leafs 5, Blue Jackets 2

In Columbus, William Nylander and Leo Komarov each had a goal and an assist and Toronto beat the Blue Jackets.

Ducks 4, Oilers 3

In Anaheim, Rickard Rakell scored the go-ahead goal, Hampus Lindholm had a goal and two assists, and the Ducks defeated Edmonton.