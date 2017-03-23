Tanihara stuns Spieth in WGC Match Play

Debutant Hideto Tanihara, currently 60th in the world rankings, defeated American world No. 6 Jordan Spieth 4 and 2 on the first day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play on Wednesday.

While Tanihara secured a point for the win, compatriots Hideki Matsuyama and Yuta Ikeda both had to settle for halves in their first group stage matches.

After splitting the first six holes at Austin Country Club, the 38-year-old Tanihara birdied the par-3 seventh and led the rest of the way to win with two holes to spare, handing the 2015 Masters and U.S. Open champion his first opening-match loss in four appearances.

“I’m happy. I pulled off a big upset,” Tanihara said. “It was good that I didn’t shoot many bogeys. It didn’t feel like a match play atmosphere and I was able to play like I always do.

“I had to stay focused until the very end. I hope to switch gears and play each match with a new mindset.”

Matsuyama missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the final hole against veteran American Jim Furyk, another moment of frustration for the world No. 4 who finished in 25th at the WGC Mexico Championship and 45th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this month.

“I was thinking I would lose given the way I was hitting it. My play was that bad. I got lucky by not losing. I have zero expectations for myself,” said Matsuyama after being helped by Furyk’s struggles with the short stick.

Ikeda, playing in Group 5 alongside Tanihara, rolled in a 5-footer for birdie on 18 to level the match against Ryan Moore of the United States. Moore threw away his one-shot lead when he overshot the 18th green on approach and had to settle for the half after missing his chip attempt.

The winners of each of the 16 groups of four advance to the single-elimination rounds held over the last two days of the tournament.

Defending champion Jason Day lasted only six holes until a heavy heart forced an early departure.

Rory McIlroy might not be far behind.

The opening round of golf’s most unpredictable tournament took a stunning turn Wednesday when the third-seeded Day abruptly conceded his match to Pat Perez, then wiped away tears as he revealed his mother has lung cancer. Day withdrew to be with her in Ohio for surgery on Friday.

“It’s been a very, very hard time for me to even be thinking about playing golf,” Day said. “And I know my mom says not to let it get to me, but it really has. So I just need some time away with her to make sure that everything goes well because this has been very, very tough for me.

So I’m going to do my best and try and be there the best I can for her because she is the reason that I’m playing golf today.”

Dustin Johnson had no trouble in his debut as the No. 1 seed. He had five birdies in his opening eight holes at Austin Country Club and there wasn’t much Webb Simpson could do, but try to extend the match as long as he could. It lasted 15 holes in a 5-and-3 victory.

McIlroy, the 2015 champion and a semifinalist last year, appeared to seize control against Soren Kjeldsen when he won three straight holes to take the lead, including a 410-yard drive on the par-5 12th hole and another drive over the water to the edge of the green on the 317-yard 13th hole into the wind.

Kjeldsen, crisp as ever with his short irons, ran off four straight birdies to end the match. He took a 1-up lead with a wedge in tight on the par-5 16th, and then his pitching wedge that landed inches from the cup and settled 2 feet away for a birdie on the 17th to end it. Kjeldsen was 6 under on the round.

It was the first time McIlroy had lost his opening match since 2013 when Match Play was single elimination.