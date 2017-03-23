Westbrook, Thunder trample over 76ers

Add another first for Russell Westbrook — a triple-double without missing a shot.

Westbrook recorded his 35th triple-double of the season with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to a 122-97 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

He did so while making all six of his field-goal attempts and all six of his free throws. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, no NBA player previously has had a triple-double without missing a shot attempt or free throw.

“It’s amazing, especially for a point guard, because he’s shooting 3s, 2s, inside, outside,” said Oklahoma City center Enes Kanter of his teammate’s perfect shooting. “For a point guard, he’s doing an unbelievable job, playing his game, having fun.”

Westbrook’s perfect shooting night could partially be attributed to a conscious decision to not shoot a 3-pointer in a game for the first time since March 14, 2016. He said he wasn’t aware during the game that he hadn’t missed a shot.

“I was just trying to play, trying to take my time,” Westbrook said. “I’ve been watching some film, trying to pick my spots better. I found ways to continue to get my teammates involved throughout the game and it just happened that way.”

The Thunder have won 16 straight games against Philadelphia, a run that stretches to the 2008-09 season, the franchise’s first in Oklahoma City. That dominance was perhaps most evident in the final rebounding numbers on Wednesday: Oklahoma City 54, Philadelphia 25.

“It’s a fantastic example for our young guys on the physicality of playoff-type teams,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said.

He added: “It’s a reminder. If you want to play late in April, if you want to play in May, maybe June one day, that’s the physicality that the playoffs bring.”

Nik Stauskas led the 76ers with 20 points, reaching the 20-point mark in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

After 11 lead changes in the opening minutes, the Thunder seized control with a 14-3 run near the end of the first quarter that put them ahead 29-22. Oklahoma City pushed its lead to 14 at one point before settling for a 63-50 halftime lead.

Kanter posted his 17th double-double of the season for the Thunder with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Nuggets 126, Cavaliers 113

In Denver, Wilson Chandler scored 18 points in his return from a pulled groin and provided stellar defense on LeBron James in the Nuggets’ victory over Cleveland.

Kyrie Irving lead the Cavs with 33 points but James had just 18 and the two stars sat out much of the fourth quarter with Cleveland trailing by double digits.

Celtics 109, Pacers 100

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas had 25 points, Avery Bradley scored 18 and pulled down eight rebounds and the Celtics beat Indiana night for their fifth win in six games.

Paul George paced the Pacers with 37 points.

Hornets 109, Magic 102

In Orlando, Kemba Walker scored 22 points, Marco Belinelli came off the bench to add 20 and Charlotte pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Magic.

Wizards 104, Hawks 100

In Washington, Bradley Beal delivered a 28-point performance and John Wall added all 22 of his in the second half to help the Wizards over Atlanta.

Bucks 116, Kings 98

In Sacramento, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for Milwaukee, which cruised to a victory over the Kings.

Jazz 108, Knicks 101

In Salt Lake City, Rudy Gobert scored a career-high 35 points and grabbed 13 boards, and Utah rallied to defeat New York.

Bulls 117, Pistons 95

In Chicago, Nikola Mirotic scored a season-high 28 points, and the Bulls beat Detroit.