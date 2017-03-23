U.S. trounces Puerto Rico to claim first WBC crown

The fourth World Baseball Classic title was decided in the nation that spawned baseball, and for once, the title is staying put.

Marcus Stroman took a no-hitter into the seventh, Ian Kinsler got an unrelenting lineup started with a home run in the third, and the United States captured its first World Baseball Classic title with an 8-0 rout of Puerto Rico in the final at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night. The loss was Puerto Rico’s first of this WBC.

Stroman, born to an American father and Puerto Rican mother, didn’t allow a hit until Angel Pagan doubled to lead off bottom of the seventh. He struck out three and walked a batter in six-plus innings.

The Blue Jays hurler was brilliant in his second chance against the Puerto Ricans, after allowing four runs in a loss in the teams’ previous meeting March 18. He only needed 73 pitches to hold down Puerto Rico, which came into the game having scored a WBC-best 55 runs.

Kinsler drove in the first two runs of the game with a two-run homer in the third. Christian Yelich and Andrew McCutchen hit RBI singles in the fifth to make the score 4-0. The Americans blew the game open in the seventh with a two-run single by Brandon Crawford and an RBI hit by Giancarlo Stanton. McCutchen tacked on the last run with an RBI single in the eighth.