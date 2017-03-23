Giants seek banned pitcher Takagi’s reinstatement

The Yomiuri Giants on Thursday filed an application for the reinstatement of their former reliever Kyosuke Takagi with Nippon Professional Baseball following his one-year suspension for gambling.

Takagi, 27, was found to have bet on a handful of baseball games at the urging of a Giants teammate and received a one-year suspension on March 22, 2016, and was immediately released by the team.

Takagi told the Central League club Wednesday of his wish to return to baseball. An NPB review panel will examine the case while the final authority remains with its commissioner Katsuhiko Kumazaki.

“The decision will be made based on the report (from the panel),” NPB secretary general Atsushi Ihara said. “I believe it won’t take that much time.”

No player suspended for betting on baseball has ever resumed his pro career. The lefty would be signed to a developmental contract if Yomiuri’s request is accepted.