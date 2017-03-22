Jones to advise investment bank Nomura

Former Japan coach Eddie Jones has added another gig to his portfolio, landing a three-year deal with investment bank Nomura.

The current England coach will share his insights about coaching successful teams and advise the bank and its clients about leadership, Nomura said Monday.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Eddie, who will be working with our client-facing leadership team, sharing his leadership and coaching insights with clients and how they apply to the corporate world,” said Jonathan Lewis, head of the Europe, Middle East and Africa desk at Nomura.

The role with Nomura is Jones’ second venture into the financial world, having been appointed to the advisory board of Goldman Sachs in Japan in 2015 following the Brave Blossoms’ impressive run at the Rugby World Cup that year.

“There are obvious parallels with teams that I’ve coached,” Jones said in a statement. “I hope to be able to share some of my experiences of what it takes to achieve success at the very highest level of competition with Nomura’s clients and people, as well as on helping diverse groups work successfully together.”