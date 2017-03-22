Panthers’ Newton to have shoulder surgery

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s offseason “sabbatical” is going to be a little longer than expected.

Newton will undergo surgery on March 30 to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his right throwing shoulder, according to team spokesman Steve Drummond. Drummond said Tuesday that Newton will miss minicamp and OTAs, but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

The 27-year-old Newton injured his shoulder in Week 14 of last season against the San Diego Chargers. He finished the game — and the season — for Carolina without missing a snap. The Panthers hoped rest and rehabilitation would solve the problem, but ultimately it was determined the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player needed surgery.

Newton was unavailable for comment.

The six-year NFL veteran has been rehabbing the shoulder in Atlanta.

A tired-looking Newton said after Carolina’s final regular season game that the team needed a “sabbatical” from football after a run of three straight NFC South championships.

When asked after the season if his shoulder injury played a role in his decreased production, Newton said, “I’m not going to blame anything but my production. Production hasn’t been solid, and that’s me. I can’t point to something and say, ‘Well, this is the reason,’ more so than it just hasn’t been carrying over to the game.”