One game shy of the WBC final, Japan loses to U.S.

For six games, Samurai Japan came up with the big hit, made the important play. But in the crucial stanza of their seventh game at this World Baseball Classic, on a rainy Tuesday night in Southern California, the big play slipped out of their grasp.

Bryan Crawford scored the tiebreaking run when Nobuhiro Matsuda couldn’t cleanly field Adam Jones’ grounder to third in the top of the eighth, and the United States held on for a 2-1 win over Japan at Dodger Stadium to advance to its first World Baseball Classic final.

“The players did their best,” Japan manager Hiroki Kokubo said. “It’s a do-or-die semifinal. Although we lost, the players did their best, including in the games at Tokyo Dome.”

An error by Ryosuke Kikuchi in the fourth helped lead to Team USA’s first run, and Matsuda’s bobble allowed the second to score in a tightly contested game.

Kikuchi homered for Japan, which fell in the semifinals for the second consecutive time. The Japanese won the last of their two WBC titles in 2013.

Andrew McCutchen drove in a run for the U.S., which will face Puerto Rico in Wednesday’s final.