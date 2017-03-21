Maple Leafs score crucial victory over Bruins

Nazem Kadri called Monday’s game a “must-win” for the Maple Leafs if they were to have any hope of chasing down the Boston Bruins for third place in the Atlantic division.

It took until the 58th minute before the Leafs pulled in front, Tyler Bozak scoring the go-ahead power-play goal in Toronto’s 4-2 victory over Boston.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating,” Bruins forward Brad Marchand said of the late penalty call.

“They let a lot go in the third and to call that one, that was a little questionable.

“But we still have to kill that off. Definitely tough to lose like that where we played so hard all game. We played a pretty game, but it’s unfortunate.”

The win in regulation pulled the Leafs (81 points) within one point of the Bruins (82) with a game in hand.

“It’s massive,” Kadri said of the win. “Especially to do it in the fashion that we did — in regulation.”

Holding down the final wild-card position in the Eastern Conference, the Leafs lead the New York Islanders (78) by three points and the Tampa Bay Lightning (77) by four with 11 games to play.

A young team, the Leafs have looked increasingly comfortable in the unfamiliar terrain of a playoff race where space and goals are at a premium and mistakes are punished in the standings.

“It’s that type of playoff hockey where one or two mistakes could cost you the game,” Kadri said.

There was little separating the Leafs and Bruins. The Original Six foes scored seven minutes apart in the first — on goals from David Backes and Morgan Rielly — and then tussled evenly for the next two periods.

Sabres 2, Red Wings 1

In Detroit, Jack Eichel and Matt Moulson each scored a power-play goal in the first two periods to help Buffalo beat the Red Wings.

Predators 3, Coyotes 1

In Nashville, Ryan Ellis scored twice and Pekka Rinne made 25 saves as the Predators downed Arizona.

Stars 1, Sharks 0

In Dallas, Kari Lehtonen made 30 saves for his 36th career shutout and second this season as the Stars edged San Jose.

Curtis McKenzie scored his fifth goal on a tip-in from the slot that beat Sharks goalie Aaron Dell in the second period.

Oilers 2, Kings 0

In Edmonton, Cam Talbot stopped 35 shots for his second consecutive shutout and seventh this season as the Oilers blanked Los Angeles.

Patrick Maroon and Milan Lucic scored for Edmonton.