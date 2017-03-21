Former 49ers great Dwight Clark diagnosed with ALS

Dwight Clark revealed Sunday that he has Lou Gehrig’s disease and suspects playing football might have caused the illness.

Clark, 60, announced on Twitter that he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a disease that attacks cells that control muscles. The former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver linked to a post on his personal blog detailing his ALS diagnosis, but the site crashed Sunday, apparently from an overflow of traffic.

The 60-year-old Clark, best known for “The Catch” in a 1982 playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys, wrote that he began experiencing symptoms in September 2015.