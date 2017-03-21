Brady’s Super Bowl jersey found in Mexico

Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey has been found in Mexico six weeks after it vanished from the Patriots’ locker room — but the mystery isn’t over.

The NFL said the jersey was found in “possession of a credentialed member of the international media,” and authorities were investigating Monday whether a former Mexican tabloid newspaper executive played a role in the theft.

It wasn’t the only piece of memorabilia recovered: Authorities found a Brady jersey that had gone missing after the Patriots’ 2015 Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks. A helmet belonging to a Denver Broncos player was also discovered, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

The stolen jersey — and the investigation that stretched from Boston to the border — captivated Patriots fans and social media for several days after the Patriots’ 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

“If it shows up on eBay or something, somebody let me know,” Brady said after the game.

Houston police investigators relied on a tip from an informant to trace the jersey, estimated to be worth about $500,000, to Mexico.

U.S. and Mexican officials have not identified the suspect, but the name of a former newspaper director circulated widely in Mexican news media and on social networks.

A Mexican federal government official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case, said the attorney general’s office participated in the investigation and obtained a search warrant. The jersey and other objects were found March 12, the official said.

The newspaper’s owner, Organizacion Editorial Mexicana, issued a statement saying the director resigned two days later for “personal reasons.”