The missing Super Bowl jersey of New England Patriots QB Tom Brady has been recovered, the NFL said in a statement on Monday. | AP

/

Brady’s Super Bowl jersey found in Mexico

AP

BOSTON – Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey has been found in Mexico six weeks after it vanished from the Patriots’ locker room — but the mystery isn’t over.

The NFL said the jersey was found in “possession of a credentialed member of the international media,” and authorities were investigating Monday whether a former Mexican tabloid newspaper executive played a role in the theft.

It wasn’t the only piece of memorabilia recovered: Authorities found a Brady jersey that had gone missing after the Patriots’ 2015 Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks. A helmet belonging to a Denver Broncos player was also discovered, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

The stolen jersey — and the investigation that stretched from Boston to the border — captivated Patriots fans and social media for several days after the Patriots’ 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

“If it shows up on eBay or something, somebody let me know,” Brady said after the game.

Houston police investigators relied on a tip from an informant to trace the jersey, estimated to be worth about $500,000, to Mexico.

U.S. and Mexican officials have not identified the suspect, but the name of a former newspaper director circulated widely in Mexican news media and on social networks.

A Mexican federal government official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case, said the attorney general’s office participated in the investigation and obtained a search warrant. The jersey and other objects were found March 12, the official said.

The newspaper’s owner, Organizacion Editorial Mexicana, issued a statement saying the director resigned two days later for “personal reasons.”

Photos

search iconClick to enlarge

The missing Super Bowl jersey of New England Patriots QB Tom Brady has been recovered, the NFL said in a statement on Monday. | AP

, , ,