Teague gives Pacers big lift against Jazz

Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague looked like a natural playing a leading role Monday night.

With Paul George struggling and the Pacers in desperate need of a win, the former All-Star jumped in and didn’t miss a beat. Teague had 21 points, five rebounds and five assists to help Indiana fend off the road-weary Utah Jazz 107-100.

“We played well tonight, we played hard, we were a group out there,” Teague said. “Defensively, I think we did a really great job.”

The Pacers kept up an uncanny trend of trading wins and losses. They haven’t done either in back-to-back games since mid-February and need to change direction if they intend to maintain or improve upon their current No. 6 position in the Eastern Conference playoff chase.

Of course, it wasn’t easy; nothing has been this season for Indiana.

But having a fill-in like Teague when George isn’t shooting well helped Monday — and could prove more beneficial in the postseason.

George finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists despite going 6 of 20 from the field and not making a basket until the 8:41 mark of the third quarter.

Instead, Teague and his teammates made just enough plays until George finally got on track, scoring the last seven Indiana points to seal it.

“It was time to win a ballgame,” George said after waving his arms and shouting to the crowd. “I would have been ashamed if we fought that hard, especially on a back-to-back where we’ve given all our energy, and lost a game late.”

Former Butler star Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 38 points to lead Utah, which has lost three straight. Rudy Gobert added 16 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high eight blocks on the final stop of the Jazz’s four-game road trip.

Warriors 111, Thunder 95

In Oklahoma City, Klay Thompson scored 34 points to help Golden State beat the hosts in a heated matchup filled with trash talking, physical play and technical fouls.

Stephen Curry scored 23 points for the Warriors, who won their fourth straight and halted Oklahoma City’s win streak at five games.

The Thunder’s Russell Westbrook scored 47 points the last time the teams met in Oklahoma City. This time, he had 15 points on 4-of-16 shooting.

Rockets 125, Nuggets 124

In Houston, James Harden drove the length of the floor for a layup with 2.4 seconds left to lift the Rockets over Denver.

Harden had 39 points, 11 assists and was three rebounds shy of his 20th triple-double of the season. Houston outlasted the Nuggets in a duel between the second- and third-highest scoring teams in the NBA.

Celtics 110, Wizards 102

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points after missing the previous two games with a bruised right knee, leading the Celtics past Washington.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 19 points.

Clippers 114, Knicks 105

In Los Angeles, Blake Griffin had 30 points, Chris Paul scored 13 points and had 13 assists in a win over New York.

Hornets 105, Hawks 90

In Charlotte, Nicolas Batum and Kemba Walker each had 16 points and the hosts handed slumping Atlanta its fourth straight loss.

Magic 112, 76ers 109 (OT)

In Orlando, Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 19 points and the Magic topped Philadelphia in overtime.