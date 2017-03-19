Japan captain Hasebe set for knee surgery

Knee surgery next week for Japan captain Makoto Hasebe is unavoidable, his club Eintracht Frankfurt said on Saturday, which would rule him out for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Frankfurt has not said which knee the 33-year-old Hasebe will have surgery on sometime after Monday, but the midfielder suffered a gash to his left shin after colliding with the post in a game March 11.

Hasebe was immediately taken to hospital and had six stitches. Frankfurt said he had an MRI on Thursday and cleared him to return the following day, but had to cut training short. Team medical staff decided later that Hasebe needed an operation and would be out indefinitely.

Hasebe will first undergo arthroscopic surgery for a comprehensive examination on the knee before determining plans for further treatment, according to Frankfurt.

Japan plays the United Arab Emirates in Al Ain on Thursday, followed by Thailand at home March 28.

Hasebe has been Japan skipper since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and remains one of coach Vahid Halilhodzic’s most tried and trusted players.