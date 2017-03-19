Onozuka makes halfpipe history

Ayana Onozuka became the first Japanese male or female to win a halfpipe gold medal at the freestyle skiing world championships on Saturday.

Onozuka qualified for the women’s final with the second-best mark. The Sochi Olympic bronze medalist produced a score of 89.80 points in her second run to win the six-woman final, over France’s Marie Martinod (87.00).

“I couldn’t win at all this season,” Onozuka said. “It’s been a really difficult season so I’m glad I was able to win one in the end. I had the performance I wanted to have, and I can relax now.”