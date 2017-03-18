Stars to honor Bolt in Jamaica

Britain’s Mo Farah and Kenya’s David Rudisha are among the athletes who will compete in the Racers Track Club Grand Prix on June 10, the final Jamaican competition for superstar Usain Bolt, organizers said Friday.

The two are part of a star-studded international athletics field who will join the retiring Bolt for the special meeting at National Stadium in the Jamaican capital.

Farah is the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history. He won gold in the 5,000 meters and 10,000 at both the 2012 and 2016 Summer Games.

Rudisha, the reigning 800 Olympic champ, and South Africa’s 400m world-record holder Wayde van Niekerk are also in the field.

“It will be my last competition on home soil,” Bolt said.

“I might shed a tear even though I’m not an emotional person as I close out where it started on Jamaican soil,” added Bolt of the event which is being dubbed “Salute to a Legend.”

The reigning Olympic 100m and 200m champion announced earlier that he was unlikely to compete in the upcoming IAAF World Relays in the Bahamas set for April 22-23.

As the reigning world sprint champ, the 30-year-old Bolt qualifies automatically for the World Championships in London.

Bolt will not take part at the Jamaican Championships qualifying event in June.