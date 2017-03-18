Pens win, close ground on Capitals

Their MVP candidate center, the one that’s not Sidney Crosby, is hurting. Four of their top seven defensemen are in street clothes dealing with a variety of injuries.

And yet the Pittsburgh Penguins keep rolling anyway.

Their 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night included the usual dash of brilliance from Crosby but also plenty of help from those who normally find themselves watching Crosby and Evgeni Malkin — out with an upper body injury — do their thing.

All four lines contributed at least one goal as the Penguins moved within a point of first-place Washington in the Metropolitan Division. Crosby picked up two to move into a tie with Brad Marchand for the NHL lead with 37 and Phil Kessel picked up his first in a month. Panthers 4, Rangers 3 (SO)

In New York, Aleksander Barkov scored in the third period and added the winner in the shootout to lift Florida.

Jaromir Jagr had two assists and passed Hall of Famer Gordie Howe for the most points after turning 40 with 269. Flames 3, Stars 1

In Calgary, Mark Giordano had a goal and two assists, Brian Elliott stopped 24 shots in his 10th straight win and the Flames beat Dallas.

Sabres 2, Ducks 1 (SO)

In Anaheim, Zemgus Girgensons scored in the 10th round of the shootout to lift Buffalo to a victory over the Ducks.

Ryan O’Reilly and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored in the tiebreaker for the Sabres.