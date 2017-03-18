Giants re-sign Pierre-Paul

The New York Giants are convinced star defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is fully healed from a fireworks accident that severely damaged his right hand.

They believe that so much that they have given JPP a four-year contract worth about $68 million.

“This is where I wanted to be,” Pierre-Paul told the Giants website Friday. “I couldn’t imagine me being anywhere else.”

Two summers ago, on July 4, Pierre-Paul’s right hand was severely damaged in a fireworks accident in Florida. He missed the first half of that season, but returned for the final eight games. He started all 12 games he played last year and has a strong finish as the Giants made the playoffs.

The 28-year-old Pierre-Paul said: “I’m back for four years and I’m ready to get after it.

“It means a lot to me, because I started here, and obviously I want to finish here,” the two-time Pro Bowler said. “I’ve seen a lot of guys come and go, especially in my (2010 draft) class. I’m the only one left in my class here. It means a lot. We won a Super Bowl here, and I’m looking forward to putting a fifth trophy in the case.”