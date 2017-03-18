76ers jump on Mavericks in third en route to rout

After being traded to Philadelphia by Dallas, Justin Anderson couldn’t wait for the opportunity to prove his worth to his former team.

Anderson tied his career high with 19 points and Robert Covington scored 12 of his 18 points in Philadelphia’s dominant third quarter, helping the 76ers rout the Mavericks 116-74 on Friday night.

Richaun Holmes added 17 points for Philadelphia, which snapped an eight-game losing streak to Dallas.

Pelicans 128, Rockets 112

In New Orleans, Solomon Hill had a career-high 30 points and the Pelicans overcame the absence of All-Star DeMarcus Cousins in an upset win against Houston.

Anthony Davis had 24 points and 15 rebounds for New Orleans, which has won three of four.

James Harden had 41 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Rockets.

Celtics 98, Nets 95

In New York, Jae Crowder scored nine of his 24 points late in the fourth quarter, Avery Bradley had 16 overall and Boston edged Brooklyn.

Heat 123, Timberwolves 105

In Miami, Hassan Whiteside scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tyler Johnson scored 23 off the bench and the hosts downed Minnesota.

Wizards 112, Bulls 107

In Washington, Bradley Beal scored 24 points, John Wall dished out a career-high 20 assists to go with 14 points and the hosts held on to defeat Chicago.

Raptors 87, Pistons 75

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Serge Ibaka had 17 points and eight rebounds and Toronto used a fourth-quarter surge to beat Detroit.

Bucks 107, Lakers 103

In Los Angeles, Khris Middleton scored 14 of his season-high 30 points in the fourth quarter, Greg Monroe added 12 points before his ejection and Milwaukee kept up its furious playoff push with its eighth victory in nine games.

Magic 109, Suns 103

In Phoenix, Evan Fournier scored 25 points and Orlando ended a four-game losing skid.