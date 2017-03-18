Puerto Rico books spot in semifinals

Puerto Rico edged the United States 6-5 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic as the top finisher in second-round Pool F.

Puerto Rico, runner-up in the last WBC in 2013, will play the Netherlands in the first semifinal Monday in Los Angeles, while Japan will meet the winner of Saturday’s Pool F game between the United States and defending champion the Dominican Republic in the other semifinal on Tuesday.

For Puerto Rico, Carlos Correa, his Houston Astros teammate Carlos Beltran and Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals hit back-to-back RBI singles in the first to help give Puerto Rico a 4-0 lead.