Predators skate past Capitals in overtime

Two years of overtime struggles didn’t have the Nashville Predators all that concerned.

The Predators got the puck and kept it long enough for Viktor Arvidsson to score 65 seconds into overtime and give them a 2-1 win over the NHL-leading Washington Capitals on Thursday night. Nashville has won two straight games in overtime, improving to 4-7 in the 3-on-3 session this season and showing signs that struggles in that area may be over.

“That feels nice,” said goaltender Pekka Rinne, who made 22 saves but didn’t face a shot in overtime. “Obviously there’s been a lot of games last couple years that hasn’t gone our way in OT, and winning that game in OT, Arvy putting the puck in the net, that was a huge win.”

Arvidsson’s 25th goal of the season made the Predators 6-19 in overtime over the past two years. Ryan Johansen, who made the pass to set up the 2-on-1, said the struggles have motivated Nashville, which also won Monday in overtime against Winnipeg.

“You want to start finding ways to come on top and what a great way to be able to get results at this time of the year when the points are so crucial,” Johansen said. “It just shows the character in our group and being able to get over some adversity in that situation.”

Nashville has won three in a row and picked up points in five consecutive games, and coach Peter Laviolette said the team has simulated overtime situations to fix a major flaw. The key Thursday night was center Mike Fisher winning the opening faceoff and the Predators possessing the puck for the better part of a minute.

Blue Jackets 2, Panthers 1

In Columbus, Zach Werenski and Josh Anderson tallied 3:26 apart in the second period to lead the hosts over Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 33 saves for his NHL-leading 38th win to help Columbus pull two points behind Washington in the Presidents’ Trophy race.

Blackhawks 2, Senators 1

In Ottawa, Richard Panik scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, lifting Chicago over the hosts.

Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0

In Tampa, Morgan Rielly and Matt Martin scored 15 seconds apart during Toronto’s four-goal second period and Frederik Andersen made 33 saves as the Maple Leafs moved into the lead for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Hurricanes 3, Wild 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Victor Rask netted the tiebreaking goal with 3:24 to play and the Hurricanes beat Minnesota.

Jets 4, Islanders 2

In New York, Bryan Little scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves as Winnipeg topped the Islanders.

Devils 6, Flyers 2

In Newark, New Jersey, Adam Henrique and Taylor Hall had two goals apiece to help the Devils snap a 10-game winless streak.

Kings 2, Sabres 0

In Los Angeles, Jarome Iginla and rookie Adrian Kempe scored in the third period and Jonathan Quick earned his first shutout of the season.

Blues 4, Sharks 1

In San Jose, Vladimir Tarasenko delivered two goals to give him 34 on the season and Zach Sanford added his first since joining St. Louis.

Oilers 7, Bruins 4

In Edmonton, Patrick Maroon scored twice, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Connor McDavid added three assists for the Oilers.

Stars 4, Canucks 2

In Vancouver, Tyler Seguin supplied a power-play goal in the third period and Dallas beat the hosts.

Red Wings 5, Coyotes 4 (SO)

In Glendale, Arizona, Gustav Nyquist’s shootout goal lifted Detroit past the Coyotes.