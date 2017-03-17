Thunder blow out Raptors as Westbrook leads way again

With four straight triple-doubles contributing directly to wins, Russell Westbrook’s ability to make the Oklahoma City Thunder tick is undeniable.

Not that there was any doubt on Thursday night as the NBA’s leading scorer had 24 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds to lead his team to a 123-102 blowout victory over the Toronto Raptors.

It was Westbrook’s 34th triple-double of the season as he continued his assault on the NBA’s single-season record for triple-doubles of 41, set by Oscar Robertson during the 1961-62 season.

You wouldn’t know from his postgame comments, though, as he deflected the talk from his play to talk about the play of his teammates. In particular, he downplayed his role in an 18-6 second-quarter Thunder run in which he’d either scored or assisted on every point.

“They are an aggressive defensive team,” he said of the Raptors. “They like to trap and stuff, so my job was to use that to my advantage, take on two people and make sure the guys get open.”

The Thunder led wire-to-wire from Steven Adams’ hook shot 1:09 in and were rarely challenged, extending their lead to a game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter before running out the clock. The win split the season series with the Raptors.

Also instrumental in the victory was the play of Victor Oladipo, who chipped in with 23 points, as all five of Oklahoma City’s starters registered double-digits in points, combining for 80 points.

“We just defended our butts off today,” Oladipo said. “Collectively as a group and we did it for 48 minutes and that’s the reason why we were successful.”

Coach Billy Donovan was happy with the unselfishness of his team in registering 33 assists, and pointed to his team outscoring the opposition 39-22 in the third quarter as key to his team emerging with the win.

“We were able to get some consecutive stops and get out in transition and we got going and were able to increase the lead and close out the third,” he said.

The Raptors held a closed-door meeting for more than 30 minutes following the loss, their third defeat in four games.

“That exhibition of basketball is unacceptable,” coach Dwane Casey said afterward. “I want to apologize to the fans, to everybody for the way we played tonight.”

DeMar DeRozan led the way with 22 points, one of five players who scored in double figures, but with just 14 games remaining, time is running out for the fourth-place Raptors to move up in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto’s leading scorer agreed with his coach’s assessment, saying it ultimately came down to work ethic.

“That team played with a sense of urgency,” he said of the Thunder.

Warriors 122, Magic 92

In Oakland, Klay Thompson scored 21 of his 29 points in the first quarter and Golden State cruised past Orlando.

Stephen Curry added 25 points and nine assists after appearing to injure his right foot in the opening minutes.

Elfrid Payton and Jeff Green scored 13 points apiece for the Magic.

Cavaliers 91, Jazz 83

In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 33 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Cavaliers defeated Utah.

Kevin Love played for the first time since having surgery on his left knee last month, and scored 10 points in 19 minutes.

Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 20 points and 18 rebounds. Grizzlies 103, Hawks 91

In Atlanta, Marc Gasol had 18 points as part of his triple-double and resurgent Memphis topped the Hawks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led Atlanta with 18 points.

Nets 121, Knicks 110

In New York, Brook Lopez scored 24 points and Brooklyn dominated the second half to beat the Knicks.

Kyle O’Quinn came off the bench to score 23 points for New York, which still hasn’t won consecutive games in 2017.

Nuggets 129, Clippers 114

In Denver, Will Barton scored a career-high 35 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his fifth triple-double of the season and the Nuggets beat Los Angeles to win their fourth straight.

Jokic finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists to help lead Denver to the win.

The Clippers played without Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, who were left back in Los Angeles for the one-game trip.

Chris Paul had 18 points and 14 assists for the Clippers, who have lost three straight.