Gonzaga makes late surge to rout 16th-ranked SDSU

In a tournament made famous by the notion that anything can happen, one thing still has not: In 129 tries, no 16 seed has ever beaten a 1.

Oh, but South Dakota State sure did make it interesting for a while Thursday.

The Jackrabbits of the Summit League gnawed away at Gonzaga for the better part of 35 minutes before the Zags started looking like the No. 1 seed they are and pulled away for a 66-46 victory in the West region.

Jordan Mathews scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs (33-1). No. 1 seeds are now 129-0 vs. 16s since the bracket was expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

“That 1-16 game, someone else can have that from here on out,” said Gonzaga coach Mark Few, who also sweated out a six-point win over Southern as a No. 1 in 2013 — in the same arena, no less.

The Jackrabbits (18-17) weren’t your typical No. 16 seed. They came in with nine wins in their last 11 games. They beat Gonzaga to every loose ball at the start and led for the first 17 minutes, then kept it interesting deep into the second half.

Gonzaga freshman Rui Hachimura, a Toyama native, played one minute in his first tourney debut.

Arizona 100, North Dakota 82

In Salt Lake City, freshman Lauri Markkanen scored 20 points as No. 2 Arizona cruised past 15th-seed North Dakota.

FSU 86, Florida Gulf Coast 80

In Orlando, Dwayne Bacon scored 25 points and Jonathan Isaac added 17 and 10 boards as third-seeded Seminoles held off No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast.

West Virginia 86, Bucknell 80

In Buffalo, New York, Nathan Adrian had 12 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 4 West Virginia past No. 13 Bucknell.

Notre Dame 60, Princeton 58

In Buffalo, Bonzie Colson scored 18 points and fifth-seeded Notre Dame survived a first-round scare by edging No. 12 Princeton.

Xavier 76, Maryland 65

In Orlando, Trevon Bluiett scored 21 points and Sean O’Mara had 18 as No. 11 Xavier upset sixth-seeded Maryland.

Saint Mary’s 85, VCU 77

In Salt Lake City, Jock Landale had 18 points and 13 rebounds as seventh-seeded Saint Mary’s held on to knock off No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth.

Northwestern 68, Vanderbilt 66

In Salt Lake City, eight-seeded Northwestern got its first-ever tourney victory, edging No. 9 Vanderbilt on a pair of Bryant McIntosh free throws with 15 seconds left.

EAST REGION

Villanova 76, Mount St. Mary’s 56

In Buffalo, Donte DiVincenzo scored 21 points and defending champion and top seed Villanova defeated No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary’s.

Florida 80, ETSU 65

In Orlando, Devin Robinson tied his career-high with 24 points, Kasey Hill added 14 and No. 4 seed Florida used a second-half surge to down 13th-seeded East Tennessee State.

Virginia 76, UNC Wilmington 71

In Orlando, London Perrantes had 24 points, Marial Shayok added a career-high 23 off the bench and No. 5 seed Virginia rallied past 13th-seeded UNC Wilmington.

Wisconsin 84, Virginia Tech 74

In Buffalo, Bronson Koenig made a school record eight 3s and scored 28 points to lead No. 8 Wisconsin past ninth-seeded Virginia Tech.

MIDWEST REGION

Purdue 80, Vermont 70

In Milwaukee, Vincent Edwards scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, and fourth-seeded Purdue held off No. 13 Vermont.

Iowa State 84, Nevada 73

In Milwaukee, Monte Morris had 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and No. 5 Iowa State outlasted 12th-seeded Nevada.

SOUTH REGION

Butler 76, Winthrop 64

In Milwaukee, Avery Woodson scored 18 points with six 3s to lead No. 4 Butler past 13th-seeded Winthrop.

MTSU 81, Minnesota 72

In Milwaukee, Reggie Upshaw scored 19 points, Giddy Potts added 15 and 12th-seeded Middle Tennessee State prevailed over No. 5 Minnesota.