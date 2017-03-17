Hot-shooting SeaHorses sail past Brave Thunders

In a series-opening showdown of top B. League teams on Friday night, the SeaHorses Mikawa pounded the host Kawasaki Brave Thunders, winning 92-65 at Todoroki Arena.

West Division-leading Mikawa (34-10) took a 53-35 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The SeaHorses shot 58.7 percent from the field, including 67.4 percent from inside the arc. Their counterparts made 36.6 percent of their shots, and missed 16 of 19 3-point attempts.

The visitors outrebounded the hosts 42-33.

An 11-0 run gave Mikawa a 48-24 lead late in the second quarter.

Former UCLA and NBA forward J.R. Sakuragi, now 40, had a game-high 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting. He added six rebounds, three assists and a steal in just over 24 minutes of court time. Teammate Makoto Hiejima, who canned 2 of 3 3-point shots, finished 6-for-7 shooting in a 15-point, five-assist, two-steal performance.

Kosuke Kanamaru added 13 points for Mikawa, while Gavin Edwards chipped in with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Masaaki Morikawa had 11 points, including a pair of 3s. Backup guard Shinsuke Kashiwagi handed out four assists. Big man Isaac Butts had seven rebounds and a block.

The Central Division-leading Brave Thunders (37-7) played with two import players, Nick Fazekas, the league’s leading scorer (27.6 points per game), who was held to 17 points on 8-for-19 shooting, and Mamadou Diouf, who had five points. Star forward Ryan Spangler has been sidelined for several weeks with a torn calf muscle.

Naoto Tsuji scored 12 points for Kawasaki and Takahiro Kurihara had nine. Fazekas and Ryusei Shinoyama shared the team lead in assists (four).

Second-division update: Here are the results of Friday’s games: Bambitious Nara 73, Earthfriends Tokyo Z 72; Kumamoto Volters 59, Hiroshima Dragonflies 56; and Kagoshima Rebnise 93, Ehime Orange Vikings 91.