Nishikori ousts Young to reach BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals

Fourth seed Kei Nishikori booked a spot in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open for the second straight year when he defeated American Donald Young 6-2, 6-4 in the men’s singles on Wednesday.

The world No. 5 was made to work by his lefty rival from the junior days who hit top-spin shots in the first set at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, but bounced back from a 1-4 deficit in the second set.

Nishikori won five straight games to clinch victory in 1 hour, 17 minutes, improving his head-to-head tour record against the 60th-ranked Young to 5-0.

“I played an ideal game in the first set. I hit deep and the game was fast-paced,” said Nishikori.

“He started stepping in and I backed up a little early in the second set but it was good that I was able to recover and win.”

Nishikori, who is aiming for his first title at a Masters tournament, has bigger goals than advancing into the last eight here and has already shifted his attention to the next match against Jack Sock, which he knows will be far from a breeze.

“I won’t be able to beat top class players if I don’t sharpen my focus and stop wasting points,” said Nishikori, who was eliminated by three-time BNP Paribas Open champion Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals last year.

Later in the day at Stadium 2, Yoshihito Nishioka let a tiebreaker slip away as he fell 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) to Swiss star Stan Wawrinka in a hard-fought thriller that lasted well over two hours.

After the seesaw match that could have gone either way, Wawrinka joined the standing ovation given by the crowd for Nishioka, 70th in the world rankings, for his huge effort against the world No. 3.

Roger Federer reprised his Australian Open win over Nadal, sweeping past the Spaniard 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals.

In the 36th career meeting between the two superstars, Federer needed just 68 minutes to advance to a meeting with Australian Nick Kyrgios, who toppled five-time Indian Wells champion Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).

“For me, it was all about coming out and trying to play the way I did in Australia,” said Federer, who beat Nadal in a five-set thriller to lift the Australian Open title in January.

“I didn’t think it was going to be that possible, to be quite honest, because the court is more jumpy here or more rough, let’s say, so it’s hard to put the ball away.”

Although he captured his 18th Grand Slam title in Melbourne, 35-year-old Federer said he still considers himself on the comeback trail after knee surgery sidelined him for much of 2016.

His Australian Open triumph was followed by a shock loss to world No. 116 Evgeny Donskoy in Dubai, where Federer said he was still feeling an Australian Open hangover.

Upon arrival at Indian Wells, where he has lifted the trophy four times, Federer said he had regained his energy and was ready to play the attacking style the venue requires.

“It’s hard to dig your way out of defense, because the ball doesn’t skid on you as an attacker, and I think I did well again today,” he said.

Playing a best-of-three set match against Nadal, “getting in the lead was crucial, and then staying on the offense and pressing was the goal for me.

“I was able to hold my serve, and he couldn’t find a way how to get into my service games more frequently. . . . It was a really good performance by me, I thought.”

The victory marked the first time in a rivalry stretching back to 2004 that Federer has strung together three straight wins over Nadal. He beat the Spaniard in the final at Basel in 2015 and in Melbourne in their two most recent previous contests.

But Federer wasn’t taking long to reflect on that achievement, with Kyrgios coming up.

“Obviously (I) can’t celebrate too long this time around,” he said of his latest win over Nadal. “I have to get back to work in a couple of days.”