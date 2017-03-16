Flames falter against Bruins as 10-game winning streak ends

Brad Marchand scored his NHL-leading 36th goal, David Backes put Boston ahead after returning from an injury and the Bruins ended Calgary’s 10-game winning streak Wednesday with a 5-2 victory over the Flames.

Marchand is also tied with Chicago’s Patrick Kane and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for tops in the league with 76 points.

Backes got tied up with Flames defenseman Mark Giordano and was taken into the corner boards 12 minutes into the game. Backes was favoring his leg as he was helped off the ice.

But he returned seven minutes into the second period and on his second shift back he broke a 2-2 tie.

David Pastrnak scored twice and Matt Beleskey also netted a goal for Boston.

Alex Chiasson and Dougie Hamilton scored for the Flames.

Flyers 4, Penguins 0

In Philadelphia, Wayne Simmonds scored the 200th goal of his career and Steve Mason made 23 saves to lead the hosts over Pittsburgh.

Ducks 2, Blues 1

In Anaheim, Rickard Rakell scored his 30th of the season, Ryan Getzlaf added a short-handed goal and the Ducks defeated St. Louis.

Avalanche 3, Red Wings 1

In Denver, J.T. Compher notched his first NHL goal and Calvin Pickard stopped 27 shots for Colorado.