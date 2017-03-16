UC Davis, USC triumph in First Four games

UC Davis overcame 18 turnovers and rallied in the second half to win its first-ever NCAA Tournament game, beating a North Carolina Central team whose poor shooting ensured it would be one-and-done.

Chima Moneke had 18 points and 12 rebounds as 16th-seeded UC Davis (25-9) won 67-63 in a First Four game on Wednesday night to earn a trip to Tulsa to play No. 1 seed Kansas on Friday.

“I feel like I’m a confident player, and I got it going early,” Moneke said. “And I like the matchup that I had. . . .”

In another First Four game on Wednesday in Dayton, Bennie Boatwright scored a career-high 24 points as Southern California rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half to beat Providence 75-71.

Southern Cal, the No. 11 seed, moves on to play No. 6 seed SMU in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday. It will be the second meeting of the season for the teams after USC prevailed 78-73 on Nov. 25. The Trojans are 5-1 all-time against SMU.

After Providence (20-13) led by 15 points at halftime and went up by 17 to start the second half, Southern Cal (25-9) mounted a furious rally. The Trojans closed it to five points at the 10-minute mark, and went up 61-60 on a jumper by Chimezie Metu off a turnover with 6:46 left.