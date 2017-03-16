UC Davis, USC triumph in First Four games

AP

DAYTON, OHIO – UC Davis overcame 18 turnovers and rallied in the second half to win its first-ever NCAA Tournament game, beating a North Carolina Central team whose poor shooting ensured it would be one-and-done.

Chima Moneke had 18 points and 12 rebounds as 16th-seeded UC Davis (25-9) won 67-63 in a First Four game on Wednesday night to earn a trip to Tulsa to play No. 1 seed Kansas on Friday.

“I feel like I’m a confident player, and I got it going early,” Moneke said. “And I like the matchup that I had. . . .”

In another First Four game on Wednesday in Dayton, Bennie Boatwright scored a career-high 24 points as Southern California rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half to beat Providence 75-71.

Southern Cal, the No. 11 seed, moves on to play No. 6 seed SMU in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday. It will be the second meeting of the season for the teams after USC prevailed 78-73 on Nov. 25. The Trojans are 5-1 all-time against SMU.

After Providence (20-13) led by 15 points at halftime and went up by 17 to start the second half, Southern Cal (25-9) mounted a furious rally. The Trojans closed it to five points at the 10-minute mark, and went up 61-60 on a jumper by Chimezie Metu off a turnover with 6:46 left.

Photos

search iconClick to enlarge

UC Davis' Chima Moneke looks to score as North Carolina Central's Kyle Benton defends during an NCAA Tournament First Four game on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio. UC Davis won 67-63. | AP

, , , , ,