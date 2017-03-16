Rockets pummel lowly Lakers

Rockets guard Lou Williams found the perfect cure for his recent shooting woes — a good, old-fashioned revenge game.

Williams scored 30 points against his former team and James Harden had his 17th triple-double of the season to lead Houston over the Los Angeles Lakers 139-100 on Wednesday night.

Williams broke out of a shooting slump against his ex-teammates. He was just 7 of 30 on 3-pointers (23.3 percent) in six March games before regaining his touch in this one.

Houston sent Corey Brewer and a first-round draft pick to Los Angeles in a trade for Williams three weeks ago. The deal paid off for the Rockets on Wednesday night as Williams went 7-for- 9 from beyond the arc and made his first seven field goal attempts, including four straight 3s.

“It had been a while,” Williams said. “I’ve had some ups and downs. It’s been a while since I shot the ball that well. Tonight was just a good night for me. I felt confident in my shot.”

Harden had 18 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds as Houston handed the Lakers their 11th loss in 12 games.

“We’ve got so many good players and good scorers that he doesn’t have to figure anything out,” Harden said about Williams. “He’s just being patient. Tonight, he got it going, and it was good for us.”

Brewer, meanwhile, had four points in 22 minutes.

With D’Angelo Russell struggling to find a rhythm and in foul trouble much of the game, Los Angeles leaned heavily on Julius Randle, who gave Houston fits all night. Randle muscled his way into the paint for a career-high 32 points and eight rebounds.

Blazers 110, Spurs 106

In San Antonio, Damian Lillard scored 36 points and Portland edged the Spurs, spoiling LaMarcus Aldridge’s return from a health scare.

C.J. McCollum added 26 points for the Trail Blazers, who were coming off a 23-point loss in New Orleans on Tuesday.

Aldridge had 19 points and seven rebounds after missing two games with a minor heart arrhythmia.

Heat 120, Pelicans 112

In Miami, Goran Dragic played through a black eye and bloodied mouth to score 33 points, and Hassan Whiteside had 20 points and 17 rebounds for the hosts.

Pacers 98, Hornets 77

In Indianapolis, Paul George made six 3-pointers and finished with 39 points to lead the hosts past Charlotte.

Kings 107, Suns 101

In Phoenix, rookie Skal Labissiere had 21 of his career-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, a breakout performance that lifted Sacramento over the Suns.

Mavericks 112, Wizards 107

In Washington, Dirk Nowitzki scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, Harrison Barnes finished with 22 and Dallas boosted its slim playoff hopes.

Celtics 117, Timberwolves 104

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas scored 27 points as the Celtics topped Minnesota.

Grizzlies 98, Bulls 91

In Chicago, Mike Conley and Marc Gasol each had 27 points to guide Memphis past the Bulls.

Jazz 97, Pistons 83

In Detroit, Gordon Hayward scored 25 points, George Hill added 17 and Utah downed the Pistons.

Bucks 97, Clippers 96

In Los Angeles, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 16 points to lead six Milwaukee players in double figures, and the Bucks held off the Clippers when Blake Griffin’s last-second shot rolled off the rim.