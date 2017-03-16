Yankees’ Tanaka heaps praise on Samurai Japan

Masahiro Tanaka is impressed with Japan’s performance in the World Baseball Classic.

“They’ve won a couple of the tournaments but I think it’s the first time that they’ve won every single game coming up to this point,” the New York Yankees ace said Wednesday through a translator. “So, looking at that, I think they’re in good shape.”

Tanaka pitched for Japan to help win the nation’s second straight title in 2009 and again in 2013, when it lost to Puerto Rico in the semifinals. He doesn’t regret his decision not to participate this year.

“The decision that I made was not to play for the Japan team for this WBC and concentrate on the work here,” he said.