Gamba lose at home again in ACL

Gamba Osaka are already feeling the heat just three games into the Asian Champions League after Kenta Hasegawa’s men lost again at home on Wednesday, this time 1-0 to Jiangsu Suning.

Ramires’ 39th-minute strike turned out to be the lone goal at Suita Stadium, where Jiangsu firmly held on to its top spot in Group H, having claimed the maximum nine points from three games.

Since launching the campaign with a 3-0 win away to Adelaide United, Gamba have dropped two in a row at home and now lie third in their group, a point behind Jeju United on four points.

Jeju drew 3-3 away to last-place Adelaide on Wednesday.

Gamba captain Yasuhito Endo admitted his team should have been more aggressive from the start.

“I thought we created well and had some moments but we couldn’t finish,” Endo said. “But the game is over and done with so all we can do is turn our sights to the last three games.

“We needed to be more aggressive from the first half. We have to make sure to get off to a better start next time.

“The good thing is we have a feel for the way they play now. It will be different being away in the next game, but hopefully, we can take something from it.”