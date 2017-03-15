Nishikori breezes into fourth round

Fourth-seed Kei Nishikori cruised into the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller on Tuesday.

Nishikori broke 25th-seeded Muller four times en route to victory in the 72-minute match and will face American Donald Young in the last 16.

“It was a very good performance,” said world No. 5 Nishikori. “My serve was the best thing about my game.”

Muller paid the price for making only 49 percent of his first serves.

“My opponent could not get his serves in and I was able to be aggressive with my return game. I want to keep up this form,” said Nishikori.

Young advanced with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory over 14th seed Lucas Pouille of France.

Young is 0-4 in his head-to-head series against Nishikori. Nishikori beat Young 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at their most recent meeting in the Japan Open in October last year.

“Kei, he’s a great player. He’s been playing well for a very long time. We grew up together,” Young told atpworldtour.com.

“Hopefully I can go out there and play well, and just keep doing the right things and putting myself in the right position and playing the way I want to play and see what happens.”

Roger Federer edged Steve Johnson 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4) in a hard-serving duel, setting up a fourth-round match against Rafael Nadal.

Federer fired 12 aces and never faced a break point against Johnson, who fought off all four break points against him.

Nadal advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 win against 26th-seeded Fernando Verdasco for his 50th career victory at the desert tournament, where he’s won three titles but none since 2013.

Five-time Indian Wells winner Novak Djokovic defeated 2013 finalist Juan Martin del Potro 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 and next faces Nick Kyrgios in the same quarter of the draw as Federer and Nadal.