Brave Blossoms to host Australia in Yokohama

The Japan Rugby Football Union confirmed Wednesday that the Brave Blossoms’ test against Australia on Nov. 4 will take place at Yokohama’s Nissan Stadium.

“It’s great that the very first test match for Nissan Stadium is against the Wallabies, who were the runners-up at Rugby World Cup 2015,” said Japan head coach Jamie Joseph.

“Nissan Stadium is where the Rugby World Cup 2019 final will take place, so I’m sure the players will relish the opportunity to play at such a meaningful stadium against one of the best teams in the world. We can’t wait.”

The two sides have met four times previously — in a two-test series in Brisbane and Sydney in 1975, at RWC 1987 in Sydney and at RWC 2007 in Lyon, France — with the Wallabies yet to taste defeat.

Japan’s first taste of international action this year will be from April 22 to May 13, when it plays South Korea and Hong Kong at home and away in the Asia Rugby Championship.

The Brave Blossoms then host Romania on June 10, before playing Ireland on June 17 and 24.

Following the game against the Wallabies, Joseph and his team will head to Europe where the only confirmed game so far is against France on Nov. 25.