Ovechkin ends goal drought in win

Alex Ovechkin broke out of his career-worst goal drought just as former coach Bruce Boudreau feared.

Ovechkin scored for the first time in 10 games as the Washington Capitals beat Boudreau’s Minnesota Wild 4-2 Tuesday night to snap a season-worst four-game losing streak.

Ovechkin’s 28th of the season was his first since Feb. 19 and also ended an 18-game drought without an even-strength goal.

Boudreau on Monday predicted that Ovechkin is “going to get out of it one day” and hoped it wasn’t at his new team’s expense.

He knew what was coming because Ovechkin scored 197 regular-season and 25 playoff goals — 37 percent of his NHL totals — with him behind the bench.

“You make a mistake against Alex, you’re going pay for it,” Boudreau said.

It was a flubbed shot that center Nicklas Backstrom called a “muffin,” but the Russian superstar’s 553rd goal helped end Washington’s worst skid since November 2015 and sent the Wild to their fifth loss in seven games.

“We’re in position where we were losing four in a row and I kind of don’t feel like you have to worry about your personal stats,” Ovechkin said. “It was not a perfect shot, but sometimes I have pretty good opportunities before and it didn’t go in. It’s (going to) turn around very quickly if I’m gonna to get that kind of goal.”

Nate Schmidt, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jay Beagle also scored for the NHL-leading Capitals, who recaptured sole possession of first in the Metropolitan Division and moved two points up on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Backstrom had three assists and goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced as Washington won for the first time since March 4.

But make no mistake that this was a captain-led performance as Ovechkin had a goal, an assist and drew two penalties.

“When the Big O is going, it’s really tough to stop him,” said Schmidt, who scored his second of the season and first since Jan. 5.

“It’s what you need (from) your captain, and that was a game that we needed in a big game against the best team in the West and he gave it to us.”

The Wild are no longer the best in the West after their loss coupled with the Chicago Blackhawks’ victory in Montreal dropped them into second place in the conference and the Central Division.

Blackhawks 4, Canadiens 2

In Montreal, Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists, and Corey Crawford made 40 saves to lead Chicago past the Canadiens.

Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT)

In Raleigh, North Carolina, John Tavares scored 34 seconds into overtime to lift New York over the Hurricanes.

Lightning 2, Senators 1 (OT)

In Ottawa, Victor Hedman scored with 55 seconds on the clock in overtime and Tampa Bay defeated the Senators for its fourth straight victory.

Panthers 7, Maple Leafs 2

In Sunrise, Florida, Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals, Thomas Vanek had a career-high four assists and the Panthers topped Toronto to stop a five-game slide.

Oilers 7, Stars 1

In Edmonton, Patrick Maroon had a goal and an assist, and the Oilers snapped a three-game skid with a victory over Dallas.

Sharks 4, Sabres 1

In San Jose, Joe Pavelski scored twice and the Sharks ended a long streak of futility against Buffalo.

Coyotes 3, Kings 2 (SO)

In Los Angeles, Anthony DeAngelo and Brendan Perlini scored in an 11-round shootout, Louis Domingue made 44 saves and Arizona defeated the Kings.

Jets at Devils — ppd.