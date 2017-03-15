Japan beats Israel to head to WBC semifinals with perfect record

Japan didn’t need to beat Israel to qualify for the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic, but it probably felt good to head to the U.S. in style.

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo sparked a five-run sixth inning with a deep home run to center, and Japan punched its ticket for the semifinals in emphatic fashion with an 8-3 rout of Israel on Wednesday night at Tokyo Dome.

The Japanese head to the championship round with a 6-0 record and hoping to claim their third WBC title. The result also sent the Netherlands to the next round, while Israel was eliminated.

For the Japanese, it means a return to Dodger Stadium, the venue where they won the 2009 title with a thrilling 10-inning victory over South Korea in the final. As winner of Pool E, Japan will face the Pool F runnerup on March 21.

Israel needed a victory to keep its hopes of advancing alive. Starter Josh Zeid gave his team a chance with four scoreless innings, but Israel’s hitters didn’t have an answer for Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga nor any of the team’s relievers.

Tsutsugo broke a scoreless tie with his home run off Dylan Axelrod to lead off the sixth. Japan broke the game open with RBI hits by Nobuhiro Matsuda, Seiji Kobayashi and Ryosuke Kikuchi, while Norichika Aoki was hit with a pitch with the bases loaded.

Just like that it was 5-0, and the Japanese (and the Dutch) were making plans to head to the U.S.

Japan is the only team to reach the semifinals in all four editions of the WBC. The Japanese are 23-7, with titles in 2006 and 2009, all-time in the event. The team will be hoping to erase the memories of 2013’s semifinal loss to Puerto Rico with this trip to the final four.

Senga was impressive again on the mound. Making his first start of the WBC, he allowed one hit and struck out four over five scoreless innings.

“I tried to hold them to zero runs every inning,” Senga said. “It feels good to have been able to keep them from scoring.”